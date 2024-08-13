ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, August 26th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton.

Blood donations are needed year-round, especially during emergency blood shortages. Right now, hospital demands continue to outpace donations and organizations like the American Red Cross are reaching out for the community’s assistance. As an incentive, the American Red Cross is gifting donors a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email when they donate during the month of August.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code SPP. Walk-ins are also welcome, although appointments are encouraged to help manage donor flow.

About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older

adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been

providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to

individuals as they age.

More like this:

Related Video: