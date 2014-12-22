Public invited to see wellness facility, meet fitness staff, sample meal plan options

On Thursday, January 8th, 2015, Senior Services Plus will be hosting its Annual Wellness Center Open House. From 3:30-8:00pm, the agency invites the community to tour the agency's workout facility, learn about personal training, become acquainted with Wellness staff members, and sample many meal plan options.

The agency will be initiating a "Sign-Up Bonus" at this year's Open House, which will consist of a free t-shirt for any individual who signs up for a membership during the event.

Senior Services Plus' Wellness Center is fully equipped with 39 pieces of cardio equipment, 23 weight resistance stations, and 21 different fitness classes over 50 throughout the week.

Tours of the Wellness Center will begin at 3:30pm, running consistently every 15 minutes. A member of the Senior Services Plus staff will be able to take individuals to each room of the Wellness Center, answering any questions from those interested in becoming members.

All regular fitness classes will take place in Fitness Studio and chairs will be provided for anyone to watch what takes place during a class. The schedule for the studio is as follows: Zumba Gold from 3:00-4:00pm, Cross Training from 4:15-5:15pm, Kettle Bell from 5:15-6:00pm, Core Fit from 6:00-6:30pm and Zumba from 6:30-7:30pm.

Class demonstrations will also take place in the School House, highlighting the classes that normally take place during morning hours. The demonstration schedule is as follows: Silver Sneakers (Chair exercise) from 4:00-4:15pm & 6:00pm-6:15pm, GET FIT from 4:15-4:30pm and 6:15-6:30pm, and Yoga from 4:30-4:45pm and 6:30-6:45pm.

At both 5:00pm and 7:00pm, attendees will have the opportunity to "Meet the Wellness Center Coordinators". Juli Eikmann, Wellness Coordinator, and Tiffany Lubinski Assistant Wellness Coordinator, will speak on how the Wellness Center works to serve the needs of all clients.

The Wellness Center's GET FIT Personal Training option will be spotlighted and food samples of the GET FIT Meal Plan option will be available.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org .

