On September 10th, from 10:00-11:00am, Senior Services Plus will host a ‘Silver Sneakers Coffee Chat’.  Humana Representative Larry Ervin will be on site to speak with consumers about the Silver Sneakers program, which can be available with some Medicare Supplemental Insurances. 

The presentation will also be helpful to help individuals find out who is qualified for the program and the benefits that may be available.  The information is free and open to the public.  Refreshments will be provided.  

At Senior Services Plus, Silver Sneakers members also qualify for a free Wellness Center membership. 

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois.  For more information on the presentation, call 465-3298 extension 100 or visit www.silversneakers.com

