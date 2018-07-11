Senior Services Plus Grandparent Program prepares for 2018-2019 school year Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Now that summer break is coming to an end, the Senior Services Plus Foster Grandparent Program is preparing for another successful school year. On August 2, the Back to School In-Service Training will cover character building tips, a team-building exercise, and program policies. The Guest Speaker, Deputy Kip D. Heinle, will discuss what to do in the event of an active shooter. This private event will be held at The School House Grill inside Senior Services Plus in Alton, IL. FGP volunteers or “Grandparents” specifically, are placed at Elementary schools, Head Start and Early Childhood Centers and Motivational Achievement Centers throughout Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Clinton County. “Currently we are the second largest Foster Grandparent Program in the state with over 75 volunteers. Our goal is to reach 101 by next year.” says Program Director, Deven Chavours. Grandparents serve as tutors and mentors reviewing schoolwork, reinforcing values, and teaching new skills to children with special needs. “Those little ones just brighten up my day.” says Grandma Dorothy. Article continues after sponsor message In order to provide optimal community support, The Foster Grandparent Program: Is required to have at least 75% of their volunteers in education focused work sites with clearly defined performance measures and coordinating outcomes and outputs.

Provides volunteer opportunities to individuals aged 55 and over that live at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Clinton County.

Requires that all volunteers must submit to and pass the state and FBI background checks and National Sex Offender Registry and meet annual guidelines for income, physicals and insurance if they operate their own motor vehicle. There are no educational requirements for volunteers, but they must desire to work with children in a mentor/tutor relationship. All volunteers are matched with appropriate mentor/tutor positions based on skill level and age preferences. To apply to be a Foster Grandparent fill out an application at Senior Services Plus 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton, IL 62002. For more information call 618-465-3298 Ext. 134 or 135