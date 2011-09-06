Senior Services Plus recently completed an energy efficiency retrofit window replacement project by replacing 119 windows at their community center located at 2603 North Rodgers, Alton, IL 62002. In 2010, SSP received a grant of $41,664.00 through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) American Recovery and Investment Act (ARRA). SSP was able to apply for funding with support from the City of Alton and the Alton Township to replace windows that were originally installed in 1957. The previous windows were single pane and had an R value of less than 1. The replacement windows are double-paned energy efficient windows with a thermal film with an R value of 3.45.

“We are very grateful to the Mayors Office and the Alton Township office for assisting with our application for funding,” stated Jonathan Becker SSP Executive Director. “The difference is incredible and we expect to save 20% on our heating and cooling bills. Jun Construction was selected as the contractor and SSP was extremely pleased with the timeliness and scope of work performed.”

SSP was required to match 25% of the total project and raised funds over the past three years from private donors as well as the SSP Piece Keepers Quilting Group who held annual fundraisers by raffling off quilts.

“In 2008, SSP identified the windows as our biggest need in terms of upgrading our facility,” stated Becker. “Our next capital project will be our parking lot which is estimated to be $65,000 to $70,000 dollars to refinish the entire surface and expand parking.”

You can find out more about the many services SSP provides for the community, such as our wellness center and School House grill which is open to the public by visiting facility or calling 465-3298 or visiting our website at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

