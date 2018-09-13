Senior Services Plus Foster Grandparent Program commemorates 9/11 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - On Thursday, September 6th, Foster Grandparents from the Riverbend region observed the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by participating in the FGP September in-service training at the Roxana Nazarene Theatre. They signed thank you cards for local first responders, received training materials on how to discuss 9/11 with children, went over ways to give back to the community and watched the 2002 documentary, 9/11. Article continues after sponsor message In order to provide optimal community support, The Foster Grandparent Program: Is required to have at least 75% of their volunteers in education focused work sites with clearly defined performance measures and coordinating outcomes and outputs.

Provides volunteer opportunities to individuals aged 55 and over that live at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Clinton County.

Requires that all volunteers must submit to and pass the state and FBI background checks and National Sex Offender Registry and meet annual guidelines for income, physicals and insurance if they operate their own motor vehicle. There are no educational requirements for volunteers, but they must desire to work with children in a mentor/tutor relationship. All volunteers are matched with appropriate mentor/tutor positions based on skill level and age preferences. To apply to be a Foster Grandparent fill out an application at Senior Services Plus 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton, IL 62002. For more information call 618-465-3298 Ext. 134 or 135