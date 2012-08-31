Senior Services Plus Fall Open House Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Sunday September 9th from 11:00AM to 2:00PM Senior Services Plus is opening their doors to the public for their fall open house. Join them for Free Brunch, fitness demonstrations, and much more. “The open house provides an opportunity for us to show the community the different programs and services we offer to older adults,” said John Becker, Senior Services Plus Executive director. Senior Services Plus will be providing a free brunch to attendees, along with tours, raffles, and much more. Representatives from each department at Senior Services Plus will be on hand to answer questions you might have on their: Wellness program, Home Care, Meals On Wheels, Trips, Transportation, and more. For more information go to www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip