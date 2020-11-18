Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc.’s annual Thanksgiving dinner was done differently this year, but still very successful on Tuesday at SSP in Alton.

“Due to the Pandemic, SSP served curbside 300 people,” Debbie Frakes, marketing manager of Senior Services Plus, Inc., said. “The Thanksgiving luncheon is normally served in the School House Grill. Due to the Pandemic, SSP served curbside 300 people. The luncheon this year was sponsored by Humana.”

“During a time like this with social isolation being experienced by so many, there is a need for nutritional assistance,” Frakes continued. “Coming together as a community and helping those in need is more important than ever during a time such as this.”

