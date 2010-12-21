With New Year’s just days away renovations are complete at Senior Services Plus’s Wellness Center just in time for those New Year resolutions. Shuffle- Shuffle – Shuffle but we got the job done. It took a lot of coordination to get renovations done. It was a domino affect one room had to be done before another. We have had such growth that we wanted to make these changes to meet our members needs, says John Becker Executive Director for SSP. Now we can provide our current and new members with a New, Better, and Bigger Fitness Program.

SSP is dedicated to their mission in providing services to enhance the lives of individual in area communities and through the Wellness Center at SSP you have the tools to reach those fitness resolution goals. SSP Wellness Center features over 39 group fitness classes, a laid back and friendly atmosphere, certified experienced personal trainers, fitness instructors, group fitness classes for every fitness level, and a great selection of workout machines including cardio and weight training equipment. The Wellness Center is open 5:30am – 9:00pm, Monday thru Friday, 8 – 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am – 2pm. Membership is open to anyone aged 16 and up and the price is just right. You can call 465-3298 or stop by for a free week’s pass at 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton, IL, 62002. January “Special includes free personal trainer session and a free-t shirt!

SSP Wellness Center will also hold a combination “Open House/Member Appreciation Event” The event will be held on January 6, 2011 from 5pm-7pm and will feature Minnie Demonstration classes that either can be observed or you can join right in (come dressed to work out) and of course food catered by SSP’s School House Grill. We hope to see as much of the community out so they can come see for themselves that we offer a very affordable priced fitness program with high quality classes, instructors, and fitness equipment, says Maredith Harris, Wellness Director.

