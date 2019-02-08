ALTON - The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus on February 4th, 2019. The Wellness Center features state-of-the-art equipment, over 50 fitness classes, personal training, nutrition consulting, and much more. They also offer personal training, group classes, nutritionist, holistic living series, massage therapy, weight training club, and more as well.

The Wellness Center at Senior Services Plus has been in the works for the past nine years, and on February 4th the dream became a reality thanks to the help of the staff, generous donors, and the community. Alton now has a $2.2 million, 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility like no other center in the Midwest.

“This is an incredible day. It’s a lot of hard work, blood sweat, and tears, coming to fruition,” announced Dr. Cindy Manjounes, Senior Services Plus Board President. “We are living longer in this society, but we are not necessarily living healthier. That’s one of the things we are trying to help people with, to age more successfully. And maybe stay in their homes a little longer, rather than go to a facility.”

Former Board President Zeke Jabusch declared, “Everybody needs to sustain their lives in a fashion they are comfortable with. We’ve tried to make this facility a place of comfort, a place they can come and enjoy, socialize, do what they want in terms of exercise, and hopefully live a bit longer.” Senior Services Plus CEO John Becker thanked Jabusch for all the work he contributed to the capital campaign and for never giving up on this project.

Senior Services Plus believes that everyone should have access to an affordable health and wellness program to improve their health and reach their personal fitness goals. For more information about the Wellness Center, you can call them at 618-465-3298 x.120, or visit their website www.seniorservicesplus.org. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Saturday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and Sunday 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

