ALTON, Ill. --- On Saturday, June 8, 2013, award winning bluegrass band "The Harmans" will play a benefit concert at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater in an effort to fight senior hunger. The festival will also feature the music of legendary artists Marty Stuart (Nashville, TN), Marty Raybon (Nashville, TN) and The Expedition Show. This is the 4th annual "Feed the Need" concert produced by Senior Services Plus to help end senior hunger in the River Bend area.

A recent study completed by the Meals on Wheels Association of America estimates that 1 out of 5 seniors go hungry each day. Senior Services Plus’ Meals On Wheels program continues to deliver more than 700 meals each day to homebound and disabled seniors in our community. All of the home delivered meals are prepared at the Alton site and approved by a licensed dietary nutritionist.

Festival activities will begin at 3:00 pm with banjo and fiddle demonstrations and contests, a quilting fair, dancing, and more. Food and drink vendors will include The School House Grill, Morales Tacos, among others and festival goers will also be able to purchase sno-cones, popcorn, soda, beer and other snacks and beverages. Pets are not allowed at the event, and bringing a chair is recommended.

The concert will begin at 5:00 p.m. with The Expedition Show, Marty Raybon, and The Harmans. Marty Stuart will headline the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. The festival will not be cancelled due to high water or inclement weather.

Tickets to the festival are $20 per person in advance, and $25 per person at the gate. All proceeds will go to SSP’s Meals On Wheels program. Tickets are available now by calling SSP at 618-465-3298 ext. 111, stopping by the center at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave in Alton, or at Jersey State Bank in Jerseyville. Tickets may also be purchased online at seniorservicesplus.org.

