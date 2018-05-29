ALTON - Senior Services Plus broke ground on May 17th, 2018, for their new Wellness Center. The Wellness Center being constructed will be a state-of-the-art 9,900 square foot wellness center which will include: a 6,400 Square foot gym, indoor walking track, and a 2,000 square foot exercise classroom for group fitness classes. The Wellness Center will have an impact on the community by helping to improve the quality of people’s lives.

The Wellness Center started in 2007 and was originally open only for senior citizens. It is now open to anyone 16 and older and offers a wide variety of classes and personal training. Senior Services Plus has been raising funds for the Wellness Center building the past several years, and now the ground has been broken. “SSP is grateful to our many donors and the community for supporting the project, we are tremendously excited to provide the communities need for an affordable community center,” according to John Becker, Executive Director. Impact Strategies will be the general contractor and Sheppard, Morgan, and Schwaab Inc. will perform the civil engineering. Both firms are experienced professionals that offer great experience and expertise to the Pathways To Wellness Campaign.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to Senior Services Plus research, “in Madison County, there will be 30% more people over age 60 in the next 16 years. And with that reality is that they will live 20 years longer than they did just a few decades ago. All across the country, communities are scrambling to figure out how to take care of this aging citizenry. With longevity comes chronic health problems that collectively will put an enormous strain on . . . quality of life.” Associate Executive Director, Theresa Collins said, “(the) groundbreaking ceremony is a monumental point for our organization and the whole community. Through the Pathways to Wellness Campaign and this expansion, Senior Services Plus, Inc. will be able to provide affordable wellness to our growing population for many years to come”.

If you would like to know more about Senior Services Plus and all they offer, you can visit them online at seniorservicesplus.org or in person at 2603 N Rodgers Ave Alton, IL 62002. Senior Services Plus continues to have many positive things happening at their agency. Alison Krauss is returning as their headliner for their 9th annual Feed The Need Concert on September 29th, at the Alton Liberty Bank Amphitheater. Remember you can still be part of the expansion by pledging your support for the matching gift challenge to make a larger impact and double your gift!

The RiverBend Growth Association supports Senior Services Plus and their members by offering a Showcase to member businesses. Please visit http://www.growthassociation.com/page/member-benefits/ if you would like to know more about this member benefit. The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

More like this: