Award will help deliver nutritious meals and compassion to Metro East seniors

Alton, Illinois (April, 2015) – Senior Services Plus is proud to announce that the organization was recently chosen to receive a grant award from Meals on Wheels America. The grant was available through a partnership of Meals on Wheels America and Subaru and it’s “Share the Love” event. Through the delivery of Meals On Wheels, and efforts on social media, the agency was able to raise community awareness and participation to support local seniors in need. This partnership and grant award was a result of the year-end “Share the Love” event, designed as a way for Subaru retailers to give back to their local communities.

The agency’s Executive Director John Becker added, “In the last five years, our agency’s suggested donations have dropped by $19,000.00. With the help of the ‘Share the Love’ event, our agency spread the word that Meals On Wheels program not only assists our senior citizens in this area, but across the country.”

The $900.00 received by Senior Services Plus can provide an extra layer of support to help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors in both Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois.

“Subaru retailers and Meals On Wheels have worked together since 2008, helping deliver one million meals to seniors every day,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals On Wheels Association of America. “We are truly honored to be one of Subaru’s national charities for the seventh consecutive year. Their vital support enables us to power local communities in their fight against senior hunger and isolation all year long.”

For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 20, 2014, through January 2, 2015, Subaru donated $250 to the purchaser’s choice of participating.

Senior Services Plus is a local non-profit agency serving more than 650 meals each day in Madison and St. Clair counties. The agency is located in Alton, Illinois and has been serving senior citizens since 1973 through a network of volunteers and dedicated staff. Offering many other programs and services, the agency continues to provide for the most in need individuals.

About Meals On Wheels Association of America

The Meals On Wheels Association of America is the only national organization and network dedicated solely to ending senior hunger in America. The Association is the oldest and largest organization composed of and representing local, community-based Senior Nutrition Programs in all 50 states and several U.S. territories. More than 5,000 local Meals on Wheels Programs leverage a dedicated army of two million volunteers who day-in and day-out create an efficient and caring way to help America’s seniors stay independent, healthy and able to live in their own homes. For more information, or to locate a local Meals on Wheels program, visit www.mowaa.org.

