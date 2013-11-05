On Tuesday, October 29, 2013, the Area Agency on Aging hosted the Legacy Award Ceremony at Hortica in Edwardsville, Illinois. Nominees were gathered from both Madison and St. Clair counties for any agency or organization who has represented the aging population with it's programs and services.

Senior Services Plus was awarded based on their contributions to improving the health and wellbeing of older adults through their programs and services. According to the Area Agency on Aging, the agency has "provided services to numbers over 30,000 over the past year alone".

Jeannette Endres, Board President of the Southwestern Area Agency on Aging, handed the award to Senior Services Plus' Executive Director, Jonathan Becker.

"Being the biggest agency does not make us the best, there are many deserving agencies in the room tonight," said Becker. "It is quality and diversity of our services which touch over 3,000 lives each day by our many dedicated employees at SSP."

"We are very blessed to have a great Board of Directors and tremendous staff who believe strongly in our mission and worked together to grow our agency. We strive in developing innovative services that meet the ever changing needs of individuals as they age in our community. We also greatly appreciate the partnership we have with Southwestern Area Agency on Aging in providing those services," Becker added.

Senior Services Plus is a not-for-profit organization located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton which serves over 30,000 individuals a year. They are providers of Meals On Wheels, Transportation, In-home Care, a complete Wellness Center for physical fitness, Information & Assistance, Care Transitions, Travel Program, Activities & Events, Foster Grandparent Program, and also a full-service restaurant, the School House Grill & Catering.

For more information on Senior Services Plus, call 618-465-3298 or visit the agency's website, www.seniorservicesplus.org

