Senior Services Plus' Annual Sweethearts Dance will take place in the agency's School House Grill on Friday, February 13, 2015 from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Enjoy entertainment by Johnny Hernandez, the Singin' DJ. Join in or watch a Zumba Gold Demo, participate in health screenings, and have fun with a private photography sessions by Unique Photography and Dark Horse Photography. A "King & Queen" dance off competition will also take place. The heart healthy menu is provided by Molina Healthcare, and a suggested donation of $4.00 is being asked per person. Reservations are required, as space is very limited. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, or to RSVP, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

