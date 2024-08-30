ALTON, IL — Senior Services Plus is excited to host its second "Speed Connections" event. This event is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. in the School House Grill, and we're inviting older adults ages 55 plus in our community to join in the fun! For just $10 a ticket, attendees will have the chance to participate in a series of engaging, timed conversations with fellow participants. All proceeds raised from this event benefit the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

“Last year’s event provided a wonderful opportunity to bring people together in a fun and relaxed environment” said Sydney Peckham, SSP’s Development Event Coordinator. “We’re excited to bring this event back to our community and see the new connections formed this year.”

With a space designed to encourage comfortable and meaningful interactions, participants can look forward to a welcoming environment. The Speed Connections event is not only a chance to meet new people, but also an opportunity to expand one’s social circle and enhance overall well-being.

For more information, please reach out to Sydney Peckham at speckham@seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298 ext. 116. Tickets can be purchased online at SSP's website under "United Way Fundraisers."

Senior Services Plus is a nearly 50-year-old not-for-profit agency located in Alton, IL and serves 8 counties in southern Illinois through various programs and services. Its mission is to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. Find more information about SSP at www.seniorservicesplus.org.

