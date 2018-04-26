ALTON - Senior Services Plus announced open enrollment to their Wellness Center Scholarship Program. A grant provided by Davita Dialysis will allow membership for those lacking the financial means to join on their own. This membership includes access to over 50 classes taught weekly, a free physical health assessment, and full equipment orientation.

Participants must be within 133% of the Poverty line and be willing to provide information upon request and reside within Madison or Jersey County.

  1. $1,346 1 Person Household
  2. $1,824 2 Person Household
  3. $2,303 3 Person Household

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Ave, Alton, IL 62002

For more information or how to apply email jshaw@seniorservicesplus.org or call 618.465.3298 ext. 120.

 