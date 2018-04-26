Senior Services Plus announces open enrollment for Wellness Center Scholarship Program
ALTON - Senior Services Plus announced open enrollment to their Wellness Center Scholarship Program. A grant provided by Davita Dialysis will allow membership for those lacking the financial means to join on their own. This membership includes access to over 50 classes taught weekly, a free physical health assessment, and full equipment orientation.
Participants must be within 133% of the Poverty line and be willing to provide information upon request and reside within Madison or Jersey County.
- $1,346 1 Person Household
- $1,824 2 Person Household
- $2,303 3 Person Household
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Ave, Alton, IL 62002
For more information or how to apply email jshaw@seniorservicesplus.org or call 618.465.3298 ext. 120.