ALTON - Senior Services Plus’ Executive Director Jonathan Becker announced that the headliner for the 9th Annual Feed the Need Concert will be Alison Krauss with special guest the Harman’s. The concert will take place on Saturday, September 29th, 2018 at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 16th at 10:00am.

“We are thrilled to have such talented performers support our agency this year,” exclaimed Becker. “Alison has been so influential in the music community and the fact that she is coming to Alton to play a benefit concert for Meals on Wheels will bring so much awareness to the program in Southern Illinois.”

Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums including five solo, seven with her longtime band and musical collaborators Union Station, and the Robert Plant collaboration Raising Sand, which was certified platinum and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She’s sold more than 12 million records to date, and her honors include 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Gospel Music Association awards.

Local favorite The Harman Family Bluegrass Band will open the show. The group is originally from Shipman, Illinois. The Harman Family Bluegrass Band today consists of first and second generation musicians having deep roots dating back to 1975. The Harman’s music style ranges from traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel and other various types of music. Founder Mike Harman was a member of Alison Krauss & Union Station from 1986 to 1990.

General Admission tickets are $48 each, Reserved are $68 each, and Gold Circle Admission is available for $108 each. Meet and Greet passes will be available for purchase at Senior Services Plus for an additional charge of $50 per pass, limited quantities available. Tickets may be purchased at the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, Senior Services Plus, or Metrotix.com. Children under 5 are free with General Admission only. Based on availability, tickets may be purchased at venue box office day of show only.

The Feed the Need concert brings the community together with the goal of raising awareness for the Meals on Wheels program. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the agency’s Meals on Wheels program. Senior Services Plus is currently providing 500+ meals daily, covering 22 townships in Madison and St. Clair counties.

For more information on this event, please visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298.

