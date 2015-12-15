Thanks to the sponsorship support of Senior Services Plus and fundraising efforts by staff and members, this year’s Metro East STEP OUT: Walk to Stop Diabetes raised over $153,000 topping last years’ record amount raised for the event. The result placed it among the most successful walks in the nation to surpass the fundraising goal set by the Association.

Jonathan Becker, Theresa Collins, Brent Wingerter, Lucas Hale, and Roger Brainerd were recently recognized for their contributions to the success of the Walk. “In addition to promoting the Walk, this year Senior Services Plus accepted the responsibility to lead and build Team Red Metro East- made up of people living with diabetes and those who support them. The result was the largest Team Red in our history.” said Rawnie Berry of the American Diabetes Association.

Jonathan Becker, Executive Director of Senior Service Plus said “Myself and the staff of SSP are proud to support the ADA and its fight against diabetes. Our participation in the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is a logical extension of our exercise and wellness initiatives. The support we provide is our way of assisting in the prevention and cure of diabetes for not only our SSP members and their families, but the community we serve.”

Today, there are over 29 million American who live with diabetes. While an estimated 29 million have been diagnosed, a staggering 8.1 million people are unaware that they have the disease. If current trends continue, one in three American adults will have diabetes by 2050.

About the American Diabetes Association:

The American Diabetes Association is leading the fight to Stop Diabetes and its deadly consequences and fighting for those affected by diabetes. The Association funds research to prevent, cure and manage diabetes; hosts annual summer camps for children with diabetes, delivers services to hundreds of communities; provides objective and credible information; and gives voice to those denied their rights because of diabetes. Founded in 1940, the Association’s mission is to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. For more information please call the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-DIABETES or visit www.diabetes.org.