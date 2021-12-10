EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Ryan Luitjohan joins a cast of Edwardsville High School senior runners headed for big things after high school. Recently, Ryan signed with Southern Indiana.

Ryan is another of the iCAN Clinic co-Male Athletes of the Month for EHS.

“I am excited to be there,” he said of his college choice. “I am looking at studying possibly psychology or nursing. As far as running goes, I just want to continue to improve and be the best team player I can and work with my teammates and become a stronger runner over.”

Luitjohan filled out a brilliant cast of senior Edwardsville boys cross country leaders this year with Ryan Watts and Geo Patrylak, George’s son.

“He has the same attributes as Watts and Geo,” Ryan’s cross country coach Coach Patrylak said. “He is another superb student academically and does really well in the classroom. He was one of the hardest workers we had in our cross-country program. It is exciting that he and Geo will both be running for solid Division II schools and Ryan Watts a Division I school.”

Luitjohan sees the Edwardsville High School cross country team as like “an extended family.”

“Geo and Ryan are also both like brothers and family,” he said. “It has been a goal for all of us since our sophomore to get college scholarships.”

