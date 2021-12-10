EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Ryan Luitjohan joins a cast of Edwardsville High School senior runners headed for big things after high school. Recently, Ryan signed with Southern Indiana.

Ryan is another of the iCAN Clinic co-Male Athletes of the Month for EHS.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“I am excited to be there,” he said of his college choice. “I am looking at studying possibly psychology or nursing. As far as running goes, I just want to continue to improve and be the best team player I can and work with my teammates and become a stronger runner over.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Luitjohan filled out a brilliant cast of senior Edwardsville boys cross country leaders this year with Ryan Watts and Geo Patrylak, George’s son.

“He has the same attributes as Watts and Geo,” Ryan’s cross country coach Coach Patrylak said. “He is another superb student academically and does really well in the classroom. He was one of the hardest workers we had in our cross-country program. It is exciting that he and Geo will both be running for solid Division II schools and Ryan Watts a Division I school.”

Luitjohan sees the Edwardsville High School cross country team as like “an extended family.”

“Geo and Ryan are also both like brothers and family,” he said. “It has been a goal for all of us since our sophomore to get college scholarships.”

More like this:

Jul 29, 2024 - Roland Prenzler Clinches Second Consecutive Mud Mountain Title, Patrick Records Female Championship Run

5 days ago - Father McGivney's Girls Cross Country Star Elena Rybak Dominates Season Opener

Jun 27, 2024 - Adam Broekemeier Records Excellent Track Season, He Is A BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of Month For MELHS

Aug 8, 2024 - Coach Helton Praises Rybak: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Talent, She Is A Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete Of Month

Sep 3, 2024 - Griffins' Schmidt Triplets Shine at Mascoutah Cross Country Invite: The Boys Are Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athletes Of Month

 