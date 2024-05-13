EDWARDSVILLE - Both Ellie Neath and Caroline Wylie had braces (two goals each), while Kylie Peel scored off a brilliant spin move in the box, and goalie Genny Burroughs had little trouble in recording the clean sheet as Edwardsville won its girls soccer home finale over Collinsville 9-0 on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

It was the Tigers' annual Senior Night game, and in the pregame ceremonies, Edwardsville's Class of 2024 - Brynna Archer, Kelley Flannery, Olivia Kolnsberg, and Peel - and their families were all honored, saluted, and thanked for their contributions to the Tigers' girls soccer program. After that, Edwardsville went to work.

Maggie Young had the first goal in the opening two minutes, then Peel scored on a brilliant spin shot to make it 2-0. Neath scored her 12th goal of the year off a great through pass to make it 3-0, then Wylie headed in a goal off a good cross to put the Tigers ahead 4-0. Dayana Figueroa scored off a rebound of a saved shot late in the half to increase the Edwardsville lead to 5-0 at the interval.

After Edwardsville took a 6-0 lead early in the second half, Neath scored her second goal of the night, heading in a cross to make it 7-0, cutting the game clock in half for the remainder of the match. Edwardsville then scored to make it 8-0, and a late goal from Wylie gave the Tigers a 9-0 win.

The Kahoks finish their regular season at 5-15-1, and host the IHSA Class 3A regional at Kahok Stadium on Tuesday, going up against top seed O'Fallon, with the kickoff at 5 p.m. The winner plays in the final next Friday, May 17 against the winner of Tuesday's second semifinal between Belleville West and Belleville East, with the kickoff coming at 6 p.m.

The Tigers finish their regular season 12-3-1, and start their post season campaign on Tuesday against the host Redbirds in the Alton regional in a 4:30 p.m. kickoff at Public School Stadium. The winner faces the Granite City-Quincy winner in the final on Friday, also kicking off at 6 p.m. The regional winners meet in the Pekin sectional at a neutral site in Metro-East on May 21, with site and time to be announced.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

