Senior Night Girls Soccer Game Fundraiser
Proceeds from the Alton High School and Marquette Catholic High School Senior Night Girls Soccer Game on May 10 raised over $2,100 for mammography services for underserved women to be provided by Saint Anthony's Cancer Center of Excellence. The donation was made in honor of Rosemary and Bill Gaston. Pictured are: (seated) Kylee Eveans, Sr. M. Mikela and Erin Reilly; (standing) Jessica Hoefert, Brittany Hayes, Jessica Varner, Sr. M. Anselma, Brooke Cooley, Gwen Sabo and Jenna Rynders.
