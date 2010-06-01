Senior Night Girls Soccer Game Fundraiser Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Proceeds from the Alton High School and Marquette Catholic High School Senior Night Girls Soccer Game on May 10 raised over $2,100 for mammography services for underserved women to be provided by Saint Anthony's Cancer Center of Excellence. The donation was made in honor of Rosemary and Bill Gaston. Pictured are: (seated) Kylee Eveans, Sr. M. Mikela and Erin Reilly; (standing) Jessica Hoefert, Brittany Hayes, Jessica Varner, Sr. M. Anselma, Brooke Cooley, Gwen Sabo and Jenna Rynders. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip