WOOD RIVER - Senior Carson Reef is a multi-sport fall athlete at East Alton-Wood River High School that has overcome a serious knee injury that ended his football and soccer seasons to play in the recent IHSA Class 1A golf regional and he still qualified for the sectional.

For all of his hard work and dedication to the three fall sports at EAWR, Reef has been named the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Reef, who plays football for head coach Garry Herron, soccer for head coach Mike Lawson and golf for head coach Kyle Duncan, was able to overcome the knee injury to qualify for the golf sectional, and it helped him achieve this month's award for the Oilers.

"A few weeks ago, I tore my ACL and messed up my knee bad, ending my soccer and football seasons," Reef said. "But the doctor let me golf in my regional, and honestly, I wasn't expecting much. To learn a new golf swing in less than 24 hours is hard enough, but making it through 18 holes on a torn ACL was harder. But sure enough, I placed ninth in regionals and was able to go on to sectionals."

Reef thanked his family, in particular his parents, for all of their support and encouragement over the years in athletics.

"Can you actually thank enough people?" Reef said. "So many people have helped me along the way, but the main people would be my parents and friends. My parents are always there for me, no matter what, and my dad is really the person who got me into golf and taught me everything I know today."

Reef has only played football for two years but has played both soccer and golf since an early age. He says the lessons that all sports have helped him become the person he is today.

"Well, you can ask anyone in competitive (sports), and I want to win," Reef said. "I think this has made me become a better person in and out of the classroom. It doesn't matter if I am in a championship game or taking a test, I just want to be the best I can."

In the classroom, Reef is a straight-A student and has been since his freshman year, and in his words, "last year was rough, but I'm getting back this year." He hopes to continue playing golf in college but has yet to decide where he'll go to school. He hopes to become an electrician, and also plays in the backfield for his club soccer team, and is a pitcher, catcher and outfielder for the Oilers' baseball team. Reef also made school history in one aspect as well.

"I was the first golfer from EAWR to be first-team all-conference in the Cahokia Conference," Reef said.

