Alton: On May 3, 2014 Senior Services Plus will be participating in an event to raise funds towards services for older adults. The event is called Senior Independence Day. Volunteers will be collecting funds, rain or shine, at Brown & Main and College Ave. & Washington Ave. in Alton, and Alby St. & Humbert Rd. in Godfrey. Other organizations will be collecting in 17 other area communities. Volunteers will be out from 9:00am-3:00pm.

Funds raised will help programs and services which enable older adults to remain independent in their homes and provide support to caregivers and services to help grandparents raising their grandchildren.

Senior Services Plus provides Meals On Wheels and Transportation services to over 600 seniors daily in Madison & St. Clair counties. This event helps raise funds and awareness for these need programs for seniors. Without these services many of the seniors served would not be able to remain living independently, and would need another type of assistance.

