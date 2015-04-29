ALTON-- On May 2, 2015 Senior Services Plus will be participating in an event to raise funds for services to older adults. The event is called Senior Independence Day. Volunteers will be collecting funds, rain or shine, at the corners of: Brown & Main (Alton), College & Washington (Alton), and North Alby & Humbert (Godfrey). Other organizations will be collecting in 17 other communities. Volunteers will be out from 9:00-3:00 p.m.

Senior Services Plus receives much of its funding from AgeSmart Community Resources. The funds they distribute come from both the state and federal government. Since 2011 funds from government resources have decreased 14%. The population of persons over 60 has increased 16%. Those with modest savings but not poor enough to be on Medicaid are impacted the most by these decreases. This means without that simple home delivered meals or help getting to the grocery store or doctor individuals may prematurely enter a nursing home which is vastly more expensive than home and community based services like those provided by Senior Services Plus.

Funds raised will help programs and services which enable frail older adults to remain independent in their homes and provide support to caregivers and services to help grandparents raising their grandchildren. So when you are traveling doing your errands this Saturday and you see someone collecting for older adults remember your change can help change the life of an older adult.

Senior Services Plus provides 650 meals daily to homebound seniors in Madison & St. Clair Counties in Illinois. The non-profit organization also has other programs based out of the Alton area: In-Home Care, Transportation & Nutrition, Wellness Center, Information & Assistance, Events & Activities, and Travel. The headquarters, located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, also offers the School House Grill, which is open for Monday through Friday 7:00am-1:00pm.

For more information on Senior Services Plus, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618-465-3298.

