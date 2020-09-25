ALTON - Riley Kenney, a senior who has played on the girls golf team at Alton High for the last three years, has enjoyed a good start to her season, firing an 82 in the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 18, then following up with another 82 in the first round of the Southwestern Conference tournament Sept. 1.

For those accomplishments, Kenney has been named the Riverbender.com female Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Kenney, whose head coach is Carey Cappel, has played at Alton since her freshman year, and loves both the individual and team aspect of the game.

"I have been playing golf since my freshman year," Kenney said, "so this is my fourth year. I love that you are playing not only as a team, but also as an individual. I also love that you really aren't playing against anyone in your group, but you're playing the course."

Kenney is a two-time co-captain for the Redbirds, and has been on the varsity for three years. Her biggest accomplishments so far this season has been setting new personal best rounds three times so far. She credits her parents, her coaches and her teammates for her success.

"Both of my parents have been great inspiration for me," Kenney said. "My dad is the one who got me into golf, and always makes sure I have everything I need to succeed, and my mom, who picked me up from practice every day before I could drive, and always supports me. Also, my coaches, who are always there for me, and always push me to be better, and my team. It is like a second family, and without their support, I don't know where I would be."

Kenney enjoys photography, and takes pictures of her friends for fun, and is hoping to continue to play in college, Right now, she's looking at Missouri State in Springfield, and plans on majoring in nursing, with a goal of being a nurse anesthesiologist when she graduates. She made the school's honor roll in both semesters of her junior year, and credits golf for helping her become the person she is today.

"I've always been an athletic person, and played sports," Kenney said, "but when I started playing golf in high school, I found my passion. Every time I watch golf on TV, it makes me want to go out and play. It has also taught me people skills, like communication, and how to be a leader."

