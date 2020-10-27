JERSEY - Clark Norris, a senior golfer, was a shining star for the Panthers this past fall and is the October Male Athlete of the Month Jersey Community High School.

Norris is coached by Bryan Brown. Norris has been playing golf for about two years. “I love the game of golf because you may be hitting terrible shots and then that one amazing shot keeps bringing you back to play more. You can also play golf for the rest of your life.”

“I would like to thank my parents for all they do to support me and my golf game. I also want to thank Coach Brown and Coach Gorman for coaching me. Lastly, I want to thank Davis Hamm for bringing me into the game and basically teaching me how to play, and all I know about the game of golf,” Norris said.

Some of Norris's major accomplishments are as follows: Junior year advancing to the sectional tournament, Senior year all-conference honors, 4th place at hickory stick classic, fifth place at the regional tournament to advance to the sectional tournament.

Norris also plays baseball for Jersey and have been playing for 12 years. He hopes to receive a golf scholarship, and would love to attend the University of Missouri S&T. He would love to get a degree in Aerospace Engineering.

