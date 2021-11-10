WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River senior Lucas Brown just finished something he relished in his high school football career. Brown, a tight end/defensive end, finished with two strong games on defense with nine tackles against Red Bud and four tackles against Roxana the week before.

Brown is the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

"I would like to mention both my mom and dad because they have always supported

me in everything I have done and they have spent their time to take me to these things and let me sign up and take their time to come to watch me play," he said.

Brown also mentioned his coach Gary Herron for his help during his high school career.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I just always did what I was asked to do and tried my best to complete the task the best way I could," he said. "I’ve been playing football since fifth grade, and I love how much you have to depend on everyone because missing one person can change the

outcome of a play or a game."

One of Lucas' other big hobbies is hunting and playing other sports.

"Playing sports in high school and just, in general, made me work with people better," he said. "It helped me understand how it is important to communicate with people and understand the best to work with people."

Lucas plans to enter the Marines after high school graduation and after that, he wants to attend Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and possibly do the nursing program. As far as college sports, right now he is uncertain. He is presently in a certified nursing class.

During the spring, Brown will finish his athletic career on the Oilers' baseball team as an outfielder.

More like this: