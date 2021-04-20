BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School senior Hunter Hargrave has been an exceptional player for the Eagles football team.

For his effort in his sport, Hargrave is the Tom Lane State Farm Athlete of the Month.

“I would like to thank my family and friends for all their support in getting me where I am today. I would also like to thank my coaches for the support and time they put in night after night to get us ready to play.”

Hargrave is coached by Mike Parmentier. He has been playing football since he was 6 years old. He fell in love with football with the first hit.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“Nothing beats winning with your best friends and brothers on a Friday night," Hargrave said.

He was named player of the game Week 2 against Jersey, He was chosen to play in the Shriner All-Star game in June and named all-area team in 2019.

Hargrave said playing football has formed him into a better person and shaped him into the person he is today. He plans to continue play football in college but is still undecided on where. He will be studying business and marketing in college

He is in the National Honor Society and has been on the high honor roll all four years of high school.

Hargrave added a special thanks to another person who has made a huge difference in his life: “I want to give a special thanks to my man Todd Laux, who has been my trainer since sixth grade.”

Riverbender.com’s Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: