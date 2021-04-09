



JERSEYVILLE - Strict training and dedication created great dividends on the gridiron for Jersey Community High School senior defensive end Grant Thuer. Through hard work, he will continue his lifetime goal of playing college football from JCHS.

Thuer, is the Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Thuer is coached by Ric Johns and has been playing football since first grade and he enjoys playing football.

“I am very disciplined when it comes to football and I follow a strict weight-lifting routine. I was privileged enough to play varsity and letter my sophomore year. I take pride in this because I know there were a lot of deserving players from my class that weren't given this opportunity. I will sacrifice my stats to win the game. I always put the team first. I take pride in being a team captain and I want to ensure that the underclassmen learn from the upperclassmen. They are our team's future.”

“I want to thank my parents for always encouraging me to never give up my dream of playing college football. I want to thank all of my coaches that have coached me over the years. Coach Brett Cummins and Coach Kevin Howard coached me from first grade through third-grade and they taught me to be a hard-nosed player. Coach Marty Heitzig was my first coach in Jerseyville. He taught me how to play for the team and not myself.

"Coach Lott encouraged me to work harder in the weight room. I was able to reach my max goals and increase my weight from 215 pounds to 240 pounds. Coach Skinner instilled grit in our team. He teaches hard-nosed football. Coach Johns, our varsity head coach, always believes in me and my ability. His work ethic and history with the game of football should be an example for all players and coaches. I hope I will one day coach the game of football and have his record. I also want to thank all of my teammates from over the years.”

He enjoys weight lifting, watching the NFL and the NHL, and fishing. He has played football, basketball, baseball, and threw the shot put in track. Football is his favorite sport and the one he has focused on and stuck with it. He feels he has learned something from all of the sports, but football taught him to be a confident person and instilled leadership skills in him.

Thuer committed to Culver Stockton in Canton, Missouri. He was fortunate enough to be offered an athletic scholarship for football and an academic scholarship. He will be playing football for them starting this fall. He wants to be a strength and conditioning coach and eventually a high school head football coach.

“Weight lifting taught me discipline, to never give up on myself in the classroom and work hard," he said. "The earlier you discipline yourself the better, whether it is in sports, the classroom, or both.”

