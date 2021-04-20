WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School senior football and baseball player Gary Shemonia is not only a star in both sports, but he is an exceptional student.



Shemonia is the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Shemonia's football coach is Gary Herron. He has played football for six years and he enjoys the excitement and rush of playing.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“I would like to thank my parents for helping me through the years, taking me to practice and helping me get the equipment I needed, and going to my games. I would also like to thank my coaches for helping me get to where I am today and helping me achieve my goals and push me to do my best,” Shemonia said.

Shemonia doesn't plan on continuing to play football throughout college. He plans on attending college at SWIC and obtain a degree in CNC manufacturing. His interest in this job is making products for the government and aerospace.

Sports have helped him succeed and pushed him to keep his grades up and make a bright future for himself. Some of Shemonia's hobbies are going to the gym and working on his car. He also enjoys playing baseball for the Oilers and will make that complete transition once the football season ends.



Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: