PIASA - Ashtin Sorgea, a Southwestern High School senior football player, has learned the importance of "teamwork and accountability to himself and others" through his sport.

For his efforts, Sorgea is the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Sorgea has been coached by Pat Keith. He has played football for eight years, through his grade school years through high school.

“I would like to thank my parents for pushing me and believing in me and all my coaches for pushing me to be the best player I can be, especially Coach Cole Hagen," Sorgea said.



Some of Sorgea's accomplishments were last year when he received first team All-Conference for Offensive Line and Second Team All-Conference for Defensive Line. On my team awards, he was the MVP and got the Gold Helmet Award which means the most tackles.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Some of his hobbies are being in the gym, camping, being outdoors, riding 4-wheelers, and hanging out with my friends.

Sorgea said participating in sports has helped him to become the leader he is today. It has also helped him to mature into the young man he is today.

He will be playing football at the University of St. Francis and will major in Athletic Training.

He has had regular honor roll throughout his high school career except for his senior year and he obtained high honor roll.

"I have been in FFA for two years, played baseball for two years, and lettered for one year. I lettered for three years in football. My position in football has been right guard and defensive end."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: