EDWARDSVILLE - Senior defender Collin Jose has emerged as one of the best and most dependable players for a Metro-East Lutheran boys soccer team that keeps playing hard, no matter the situation, never gives up, and keeps on striving.

The Knights went on to a 4-8-0 record, defeating Roxana in their opening IHSA playoff game before losing to Breese Central 11-1 in the regional semifinals to end their season.

For his efforts both on and off the pitch, Jose has been named the Bassett Law Office Male Athlete of the Month.

Jose, who played for head coach Mikey Coulson, was very happy with the goal that was scored by Jack Schwarz in the second half against the Explorers.

"Oh, year," Jose said in a post-match interview. "Our team plays with heart."

It was a tough first month of the season for the Knights, but the team hung tough all year, and the mindset of the team was always positive.

"Obviously, we've had our tough losses, but we're pushing through the issues, just trying to make each other better," Jose said.

Jose felt that he himself had improved as the season went along, and things went along well for him and his team.

"My stamina started off pretty rough," Jose said with a bit of a smile. "But now that I'm getting into it, it's out of this world."

Jose played a big role in the Knights' biggest win of the season, defeating Carlyle with only 10 men available for the match.

The season-long goal was just to keep plugging away and work hard, with things coming very well together for the long run.

