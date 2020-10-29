EDWARDSVILLE - Logan Wyatt, a senior cross country runner at Metro East Lutheran High School, is one who pushes the limits of his mind and body in the sport he loves above all others.

Wyatt is the Riverbender.com October Male Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

Wyatt's coach is Ruth Thompson and Tim Muther. He has run cross country for about two years in his junior and his senior year.

"I’d like to thank my dad who pushed me to run all summer, my coaches Ms. Thompson and Mr. Muther for training me during the season and encouraging me to work harder every practice," he said. "Also thanks to my teammates for cheering me on and helping me through the season by pushing me harder every practice. I also want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to run cross country again this year."

Logan continued and said: “I was able to PR from an 18:18 at Belk Park last year and not qualifying for sectionals to running a 17:08 at Belk Park this season.”

He likes to play soccer and he has done some Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in his free time. He said at the moment he doesn't plan on running in college, but if the opportunity is afforded to him, he might consider it. Logan said he would like to study economics. Wyatt is an honor roll student at Metro East Lutheran and plays soccer along with track and plans to wrestle.

An interesting fact about Wyatt is he lived overseas in Vietnam during his freshman and sophomore years.

Logan said cross country and his overall sports involvement has helped him develop him and taught him nothing will come to you unless you work hard for it.

"If you truly want to succeed at something, you have to work hard and put into time to achieve it," he said.

