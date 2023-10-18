Listen to the story

BETHALTO - Senior Courtney Picklesimer, No. 7 for the Civic Memorial Eagles, has been a leader all season for the girls' volleyball team in both the kills and blocks areas.

Picklesimer is also a definite leader for the girls' team this fall.

Courtney is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.

CM head girls volleyball coach Kristie Ochs said Courtney consistently finds a way to score for her squad.

"She is a hard-working, quick hitter, who plays with a lot of heart," the coach said.

Again, congrats to Courtney on her selection as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for CM.

