Senior Courtney Picklesimer Is Key To Eagles Success, Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of The Month
BETHALTO - Senior Courtney Picklesimer, No. 7 for the Civic Memorial Eagles, has been a leader all season for the girls' volleyball team in both the kills and blocks areas.
Picklesimer is also a definite leader for the girls' team this fall.
Courtney is a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for the Eagles.
CM head girls volleyball coach Kristie Ochs said Courtney consistently finds a way to score for her squad.
"She is a hard-working, quick hitter, who plays with a lot of heart," the coach said.
Again, congrats to Courtney on her selection as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for CM.
