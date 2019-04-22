MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Senior Conor Dore is tied for fifth to lead the SIUE Golf after the first round at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship the Fighting Joe Course at The Shoals.

Dore carded a 68 (-4) in the first round and is two shots off the pace. Eastern Kentucky's Billy Basham leads the way individually with a 66 (-6).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE has a 287 (-1) and is sixth overall. Belmont leads the team competition at 13-under par. Jacksonville State (-11) is second.

Also for the Cougars, Will Starkey is tied for 12th at 71 (-1). Kyle Slattery and Albert Nilsson are tied for 30th at 74. Grant Gavin has a 76 and is tied for 41st.

Play continues with the second round Monday.

More like this:

Sep 4, 2024 - Alton's Sam Ottwell Takes Lead In SWC Boys, Tigers' Johnson Leads Girls Tourney

Aug 19, 2024 - Suhre Nearly Doubles Up As Hickory Stick Invitational Medalist – MEL Finishes Ninth, McGivney Seventh

Yesterday - Redbirds Girls Tennis Has Strong Start: Triumph Over 15 Teams in Springfield Tournament One Of Highlights

 