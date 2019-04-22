MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Senior Conor Dore is tied for fifth to lead the SIUE Golf after the first round at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship the Fighting Joe Course at The Shoals.

Dore carded a 68 (-4) in the first round and is two shots off the pace. Eastern Kentucky's Billy Basham leads the way individually with a 66 (-6).

SIUE has a 287 (-1) and is sixth overall. Belmont leads the team competition at 13-under par. Jacksonville State (-11) is second.

Also for the Cougars, Will Starkey is tied for 12th at 71 (-1). Kyle Slattery and Albert Nilsson are tied for 30th at 74. Grant Gavin has a 76 and is tied for 41st.

Play continues with the second round Monday.

