EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran senior cheerleader Tess Rosentreter on Thursday signed her letter of intent to cheer on at Evangel University in Springfield, MO. She is also Farmers Insurance Ronald Harris Female Athlete of the Month.

“The first time I went to visit Evangel University was to see my brother who goes there but I wasn't thinking about colleges yet," she said in a Thursday interview. "Then, I went for my college visit and I met the cheer team.

"I've always been interested in college to cheer and they were so warm and gave me a nice welcome.”

Rosentreter will study early education with a minor in secondary special education.

Evangel University is an NAIA school and competes in the Heart Of America Conference.

