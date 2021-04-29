EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran senior cheerleader Tess Rosentreter on Thursday signed her letter of intent to cheer on at Evangel University in Springfield, MO. She is also Farmers Insurance Ronald Harris Female Athlete of the Month.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The first time I went to visit Evangel University was to see my brother who goes there but I wasn't thinking about colleges yet," she said in a Thursday interview. "Then, I went for my college visit and I met the cheer team.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I've always been interested in college to cheer and they were so warm and gave me a nice welcome.”

Rosentreter will study early education with a minor in secondary special education.

Evangel University is an NAIA school and competes in the Heart Of America Conference.

More like this:

Mar 30, 2023 - Bloomquist Twins Stick Together, Sign To Play Collegiate Soccer - Both Are Stillwater Senior Living Athletes Of The Month For Granite City

Oct 24, 2023 - Senior Carter Dennis Scores In Final Game For Marquette, Is The Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete Of The Month

Sep 24, 2023 - Savannah Brannan Represents USA In World Triathlon Championships

Jul 9, 2023 - Edwardsville's Becky Bradley Is Active Runner, Has Excellent Finish In Race

Oct 4, 2023 - Community Support Shines Through Again For Warriors In Pink Night For Breast Cancer Awareness

 