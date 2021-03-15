WOOD RIVER - MaKenzie Garland has made cheerleading a big part of her life the past three years.

The East Alton-Wood River senior says her favorite part would have to be how close the girls on her team are, and she has built amazing lifelong friendships and she wouldn't trade for anything.

Garland is the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month For East Alton-Wood River High School for March.

Garland is coached by Alison Beachum. “I’d like to thank my teammates for making my experience in cheer as memorable and fun as possible. I'd also like to thank my coach, Alison Beachum, for giving me the opportunity to be on a team with such a talented group of girls.”

“I’m currently a member of NHS, Renaissance, and Big Sisters. These accomplishments have translated into my experience in cheerleading as they helped me gain determination and necessary leadership skills.”

Balancing cheerleading with my other hobbies has been a large part of my high school experience, outside of school I also work and participate in pageantry. I’m also the founder of a nonprofit organization (Community Cares).

Her high school career and participation in cheer have helped her break out of her shell and encouraged her to be more involved within school and community.

"I will probably end my cheerleading career after high school to focus more on academics and other things going into college," Garland said. "I plan on attending the University of Alabama in the fall. I would like to study business and biological sciences in hopes of becoming an orthodontist or dental hygienist."

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools.

