SOUTH ROXANA — There is excitement in South Roxana as the long-awaited senior center project finally takes its first steps toward becoming a reality. This project, a symbol of community, wellness, and unity, has transcended multiple administrations and is now moving forward with construction. Mayor TJ Callahan and Village Administrator Bob Coles delve into the process behind this monumental achievement.

A Vision Realized

"Today, I am proud to announce that we are moving forward with the construction for our senior center," Mayor Callahan began, his enthusiasm evident. " This project is a testament to our shared vision and unwavering perseverance.”

Village Administrator Bob Coles has been instrumental in this journey, dedicating years to this cause. His unwavering commitment to the community has been a driving force behind the project. "Bob faced numerous challenges and rejections, yet he never wavered," Mayor Callahan noted. "His innovative approach to overcoming financial barriers and his success in securing the necessary grants have been pivotal in making this recreation center a reality."

Overcoming Obstacles

In our conversation, Bob Coles shared some of the hurdles he encountered. "There were times when it felt like we were trying to make something out of nothing," Coles admitted. "But I always knew what this facility would mean for our village. The years of rejections were tough, but giving up was never an option."

Coles' dedication to South Roxana has been unwavering. "Most people would have quit after being turned down so many times, but Bob stuck with it," Mayor Callahan emphasized. "His commitment exemplifies what we can achieve when we unite for the common good."

Looking Forward

Mayor Callahan encourages the community to look to the future optimistically as we celebrate these milestones. "The journey ahead is filled with promise," he said. "Together, there's nothing we can't achieve."

Bob Coles echoed this sentiment. "This center is just the beginning. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life in South Roxana."

A Community Effort

Mayor Callahan expressed his deepest gratitude to every community member. "Your support, enthusiasm, and love for our village inspire me daily," he said. "As we focus on positive teamwork, we are creating a legacy of progress and community spirit that will be felt for generations to come."

Bob Coles wanted to thank those who helped make this a reality: United States Attorney Rachelle Crowe, Senator Erica Harriss, State Rep Amy Elik, and Madison County Community Development. The hardest thing to explain to the citizens is that the towns that need the funding the most rarely get assistance due to how grants are structured.

The process took our village eight long years, with three mayors and multiple board members who never wavered in their support of the vision of a senior center. I want to thank our board members who trusted me to see this process through and had enough faith that we did not change focus in the face of our constant setbacks.

- Mayor TJ Callahan and

Village Administrator Bob Coles

