ALTON - Senior bowler Patrick "Bucky" Wiemers enjoyed a most successful junior season for Marquette Catholic last year, finishing fifth in the IHSA regional with a score of 1,275, as the Explorers came in third in the Jersey regional, qualifying Marquette for their first-ever sectional tournament at Collinsville. Marquette also had the second-highest average in the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference, and the second-highest score in conference play.

For his accomplishments and efforts on the lanes in the 2019 season, Wiemers was named Marquette's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for January 2021.

Wiemers, who bowls for head coach Mark Jones, has bowled since his sophomore year in 2018-19. He thanked his coach, the pro shop owner at Bowl Haven in Alton, the home lanes for the Explorers, his teammates and Bowl Haven itself for his success.

"I would like to thank my coach, Mark Jones, who didn't give up on me, even when I was not very good," Wiemers said. "Mark has gotten me to where I am today. He has taken me under his wing and has taught me all I know. If it wasn't for him, then I wouldn't have had this opportunity. I'd also like to thank Scott Spooner, from the Bowl Haven pro shop. Scott has helped me understand the game, and helped me with small changes that have made a big difference. Scott also drills my bowling balls to fit my hand and configures my layout to help with ball motion. Also, I'd like to thank my MCHS teammates and the Bowl Haven staff."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Being involved with sports has helped Wiemers in three key spots in his life.

"Perseverance, performance under pressure, and teamwork are key things I have learned from being involved in sports," Wiemers said. "I have applied each of these traits in school, as well as other areas in my life."

Wiemers' hobbies include hunting, fishing, and baseball. He is a member of the school's National Honor Society chapter, and has made the school's High Honor Roll in every semester in high school. Wiemers also is an outfielder and designated hitter for the Explorers' baseball team and is also on the school's bass fishing team.

Wiemers isn't sure if he'll bowl in college, nor is sure where he'll go to school. He's looking at the Universities of Illinois and Arkansas as well as SIU-Carbondale, with his decision to bowl in college depending on whether or not there will be a 2020-21 IHSA season. He plans on majoring in Agricultural Engineering.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great honor and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: