GLEN CARBON - Senior basketball player Justin Wenos enjoyed a good junior season in 2019-20 for Father McGivney Catholic, as he averaged 6.1 points and three rebounds per game, while dishing out a total of seven assists and 18 steals in 22 appearances for the Griffins, while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 64.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Wenos, who plays center for the Griffins' basketball team, and is also a center back on the soccer team, has enjoyed success in his classes as well, being a member of the school's honor roll all four years. For his accomplishments on the court and soccer field last season, along with being one of the basketball team's hardest workers, Wenos has been named McGivney's Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for January 2021.

Wenos has played basketball since elementary school and has enjoyed all of his friendships he's made from being involved in the sport.

"I've played since third grade," Wenos said, "and the thing I enjoy the most are the friendships that I have made."

Wenos thanked his parents for their assistance and encouragement in his time as a player.

"I would like to mention my parents because they have given up so much of their time to get me to the place I am at today," Wenos said.

He doesn't think he'll play beyond high school but will pursue a business degree in college. Wenos hasn't yet chosen a college to attend after graduation from McGivney.

Being involved in basketball, and sports has taught Wenos very simple, yet valuable lessons in life.

"It helped me to see that nothing worth doing comes easy," Wenos said.

