ALTON - Senior basketball player Ja' Markus Gary enjoyed a successful junior season in 2019-20 for Alton High School, averaging 9.2 points and three rebounds per game, shooting 47.7 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from three-point range, and 65.8 percent from the free-throw line. He also had 30 steals on the season, helping the Redbirds to a 13-18 season, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the Centralia Holiday Tournament, and also a 43-40 win over Edwardsville at home on Feb. 21.

For his hard work and dedication to the Redbirds and the sport, Gary has been named the Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month at Alton High for December, 2020.

Gary, who plays for head coach Dana Morgan, feels that his work ethic and dedication to the team are a major part of his success, and what led to this month's award.

"The major accomplishments that have led to this award are hard work, dedication and sacrifice," Gary said.

Gary thanked everyone who has helped him get to this point with the Redbirds.

"I would like to thank everyone who has helped me succeed," Gary said.

Gary feels that being involved in sports has helped him in becoming self-disciplined and in being accountable.

"Involvement in sports has helped me into the person I am today by having self-accountability and self-structure," Gary said.

Gary has played basketball since a young age, and love the game's competitive side as well.

"I have been playing basketball since I was eight-years-old," Gary said. "What I like most about basketball is that it is competitive."

Gary, who's also an outside linebacker and safety for the Redbirds' football team, hopes to play both football and basketball in college but hasn't yet decided where he'd like to go to school. He hopes to major in health science in college.

