BETHALTO - Harper Buhs, a senior basketball player for the Civic Memorial Lady Eagles, has been a basketball player since fifth-grade. Of the sports she competes in, basketball is the one she loves the most.



For her efforts in the basketball season, Buhs is the Tom Lane State Farm March Female Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.



Buhs said she also loves the friendships she has made over the years. She is coached by Mike Arbuthnot.

“I would like to thank my teammates, they are very supportive and they have helped me improve my game,” Buhs said.

Some of her accomplishments in the winter of 2021, were helping her team finish the season with just one loss, and playing all year long to help her improve her game.

She said basketball has taught her to work for what she wants and never give up.

Buhs plays volleyball for the Lady Eagles as a defensive specialist. She plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington and study speech pathology.

