EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Emma Daniel has been one of the key players for the Metro-East Lutheran High School girls basketball team this winter.

So much so, Daniel has been named Riverbender.com's MELHS Female Athlete of the Month.

Daniel plays for head coach Rob Stock. She's been playing for the past 12 years, and what Daniel likes the most is the quality time with her team, feeling accomplished after a win, and making her family proud.

She thanked her parents, as well as her coaches for pulling for her and supporting her. She works hard in practice.

Some of Daniel's hobbies are playing guitar, she also likes doing photography and says she drinks way too much coffee.

She is on the honor roll at Metro East Lutheran and plays on the golf team.

She doesn't plan on playing sports in college and unsure what college she will attend. Daniel plans to study education and potentially become a basketball coach.

