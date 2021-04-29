EDWARDSVILLE - On Thursday, Metro East Lutheran High School baseball player Erik Broekemeier signed his letter of intent to NAIA School Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, to pitch and play first base.

For his athletic efforts, Broekemeier is also the Farmers Insurance Ronald Harris Male Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

“I always wanted to do this," Broekemeier said. "I saw all the Metro East Lutheran High School seniors in the past do this and I knew I wanted to do this one day and today is the day.”

Grand View University has had 7 District 15 titles, 7 Midwest Collegiate Conference Championships, 4 First Round of the National Championship, and participated in the NAIA World Series 3 times. Head coach Lou Yacinich Sr., starts his 47th year at Grand View University. Yacinich has a 1,186-863 record.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“When you get to this college the environment stuck out to me," Broekemeier said. "It looked like a serious place to be and then you see all the banners hung up and you know it's a winning school and I knew I wanted to go there.”

In his freshman year at Metro East Lutheran High School, he had a .529 batting average in 8 games. He pitched 8 games and had 3 strikeouts as a freshman.

As a sophomore Broekemeier played in 14 games, had a .422 batting average, and had 12 RBI. He also pitched 14 games and had 10 strikeouts.

His junior year was canceled due to COVID-19.

Broekemeier will major in Computer Science and Criminal Justice at Grand View University.

More like this: