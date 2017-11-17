WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), ranking member of the Senate’s Immigration Subcommittee, and 19 senators today sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security nominee Kirstjen Nielsen, calling on her to answer several immigration related questions prior to consideration of her nomination by the full Senate.

During her confirmation hearing, when asked whether she agrees that legislation must be passed to protect Dreamers by the end of this calendar year, Nielsen stated, “I believe that we must, and we owe it to them to find a permanent solution. It’s no way to expect anyone to live, a month or two months at a time.”

“We believe that prompt passage of the bipartisan, bicameral Dream Act this calendar year would provide the solution that you have recognized is needed,” the senators wrote. “However, your role in advancing legislation as a senior White House official and as DHS Secretary, if you are confirmed, goes beyond providing technical assistance to Congress. Will you take this opportunity to urge Congress to promptly pass the Dream Act?”

The letter is signed by U.S. Senators Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Jack Reed (D-RI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tom Udall (D-NM), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Chris Coons (D-DE), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Ed Markey (D-MA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

SENATORS ASK DHS NOMINEE TO CLARIFY STANCE ON DACA, THE DREAM ACT, & TPS

