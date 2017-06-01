CHICAGO — Today, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced over $15 million in grant funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) to support 16 Illinois-based AmeriCorps organizations. This funding will invest $11,053,898 in AmeriCorps programs across Illinois, along with $4,142,050 in education awards to help AmeriCorps members pay for college after they complete their service.

“Expanding national service opportunities is vital to the strength of our nation,” said Duckworth.“Just as picking up a gun to defend our country is ‘American Service,’ so is delivering water filters to communities afflicted by lead-contaminated water, picking up a stick of chalk to reach low-income children or a hammer to rebuild homes for those devastated by natural disasters. The Trump Administration’s extreme proposal to eliminate AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps would not only devastate civilian national service efforts across the country, but it is a disgraceful insult to the valuable service performed by Illinoisans every day. I am proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this critical AmeriCorps funding that will go a long way to help make sure Illinois AmeriCorps members have the resources they need to serve their local communities. Every American who wishes to serve should be provided an opportunity to do so and I will do everything in my power to protect and strengthen the Corporation for National and Community Service from harmful efforts to tear it down.”

“For more than 20 years, the AmeriCorps National Service Program has provided valuable assistance and services to communities that need it the most, and been pivotal in bringing people together who share a common spirit of giving back to their community. This funding will aid the great work being accomplished by AmeriCorps volunteers to help strengthen Illinois,” said Durbin. “Unfortunately, President Trump’s budget seeks to eliminate this agency – an agency that has been responsible for teaching children to read, helping schools address the needs of students who have experienced trauma, mobilizing disaster relief efforts, and so much more. I will fight tooth and nail to keep AmeriCorps intact and functional for generations to come."

In addition to the CNCS funding, AmeriCorps grantees will provide $23,787,683 in additional support. This funding will serve a total of 936 AmeriCorps members across the state of Illinois.

A full list of grantees is below:

Single Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago, $158,482 in program funding; $68,888 in education awards

Single Up2Us, Inc., Chicago, $166,990 in program funding; $72,857 in education awards

Teach For America, Chicago, $1,133,925 in education awards

Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, Chicago, $151,474 in program funding; $85,441 in education awards

College Possible, Chicago, $260,000 in program funding; $116,300 in education awards

Illinois Bar Foundation, Chicago, $280,641 in program funding; $126,623 in education awards

Literacy Volunteers of America – Illinois, Chicago, $355,808 in program funding; $174,788 in education awards

American Red Cross, Chicago, $372,482 in program funding; $157,005 in education awards

Public Allies, Inc., Chicago, $649,627 in program funding; $290,750 in education awards

City Year, Inc., Chicago, $2,274,799 in program funding; $1,093,220 in education awards

Youth & Opportunity United, Inc., Evanston, $245,872 in program funding; $127,930 in education awards

Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville $372,716 in program funding; $168,435 in education awards

Rend Lake College, Ina, $445,500 in program funding; $191,895 in education awards

East St. Louis School District, East Saint Louis, $457,477 in program funding; $192,372 in education awards

Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon, $195,132 in program funding; $83,471 in education awards

City of Peoria, Peoria, $138,285 in program funding; $58,150 in education awards

