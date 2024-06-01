EDWARDSVILLE - State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) and State Senator Erica Harriss (R-Glen Carbon) will host an End of Session Town Hall Event to discuss measures passed during the previous Spring Session.
The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the Edwardsville Gun Club at 4104 Staunton Road, Edwardsville, IL., 62025.
