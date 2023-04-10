EDWARDSVILLE – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) is announcing a new district office location in downtown Edwardsville, closing the former office in Maryville immediately.

“Since taking office, my team and I have always had an open mind about what a new office location would look like for the district,” said Senator Harriss. “After months of looking, we have found an easily accessible location that gives us a clear presence in the area we serve and it’s ADA accessible which is incredibly important to the constituents we serve.”

Senator Harriss says the new office located at 120 North Main Street, Suite 1B, Edwardsville, will serve as a space to provide constituent services to residents throughout the district which includes both Madison and St. Clair counties.

“We will spend part of the week moving but should have the new location up and running by Thursday,” said Senator Harriss. “We have already met so many great people and handled several constituent cases previously and I invite the public to stop in and say hello at our new location.”

For constituent services regarding governmental related matters, walk-in services will be made available starting Thursday, April 13 at the new Edwardsville location, or you can call 618-307-5789 to schedule an appointment. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

