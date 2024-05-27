Senator Harriss Reacts To Passing Of FY2025 State Budget Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below statement following the passage of the state budget: Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! "We have a responsibility to be prudent stewards of taxpayer dollars, and this budget fails our hard-working residents. In these challenging times, this budget places unnecessary tax hikes on our state’s residents and businesses, potentially damaging our economy and stifling growth. It is disappointing to see non-citizens prioritized over the residents who have invested their lives and raised their families here. Our residents deserve a better return on their investment without the burden of higher taxes." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip